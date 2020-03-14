facebook: Facebook commits $ 20 million to fight COVID-19 – Latest news

As the world grapples with the new coronavirus, Facebook has pledged $ 20 million in donations to fight the disease.

The social media giant worked with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to start a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, where anyone can make a donation.

"Facebook is matching up to $ 10 million in donations, and 100% of the funds will directly support work to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak worldwide," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a publication on Friday. on the social media platform. .

"We will also match $ 10 million for the CDC Foundation, which will launch a fundraiser in the coming weeks focused on fighting the outbreak here in the United States," he added.

According to a report on TechCrunch, Chinese transportation giant DiDi Chuxing announced on Friday a $ 10 million special aid fund for drivers and couriers in its international markets.

Among other tech giants, Microsoft and Amazon this week committed $ 1 million each to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

To support COVID-19's relief efforts, employees at Google.org and Google have donated more than $ 1 million.

