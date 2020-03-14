facebook: Facebook and Twitter remove Russian-backed fake account network – Latest news

Facebook and Twitter have purged another network of fake Russian-originated accounts targeting the American audience.

Facebook said it removed 49 Facebook accounts, 69 pages and 85 Instagram accounts for engaging in foreign interference on Facebook, Instagram and other Internet platforms.

"This network was in the early stages of building an audience and was operated by local citizens in Ghana and Nigeria on behalf of people in Russia. It was primarily targeted at the United States," said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook, in a statement. .

Twitter said it removed 71 of those accounts, operating from Ghana and Nigeria and "which we can reliably associate with Russia, it attempted to sow discord by entering into talks on social issues such as race and civil rights."

The microblogging platform said Russia is not alone in its quest to manipulate conversations through social media.

"In fact, during the 2018 United States midterm elections, we saw more national attempts to spread misinformation than foreigners," Twitter said Friday.

The people behind this network engaged in a series of deceptive tactics, including using fake accounts, "some of which have already been disabled by our automated systems,quot; to manage pages posing as non-governmental organizations or personal blogs. , and publish in Groups.

According to Facebook, they frequently posted on US news. USA And they tried to increase their audience by focusing on topics like black history, black fashion and excellence, celebrity gossip, news and events related to famous Americans like historical figures and celebrities, and LGBTQ issues.

They also shared content on oppression and injustice, including police brutality.

"Although the people behind this activity tried to hide their purpose and coordination, our research found links with EBLA, an NGO in Ghana, and people associated with past activities of the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA)," Facebook said.

