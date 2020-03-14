Experts raise questions about Mexico's preparations for the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLb15eeef9dc4813512ee2dc4c813b6f4411% %MINIFYHTMLb15eeef9dc4813512ee2dc4c813b6f4412%

Mexican authorities say they are prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with only 15 confirmed cases in the country.

But some health experts warn that the country is not applying the lessons learned from the latest global H1N1 pandemic or swine flu.

%MINIFYHTMLb15eeef9dc4813512ee2dc4c813b6f4413% %MINIFYHTMLb15eeef9dc4813512ee2dc4c813b6f4414%

Manuel Rapalo of Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.