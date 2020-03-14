Eva Marcille's Recent Video Puts Her Fans In A Special Mood

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account that has fans speaking in the comments. Many of his followers said that after watching this video, they are in a really special mood.

This comes as a breath of fresh air amid the global panic that we are all witnessing these days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘🌻 Be sure to watch with the sound on 🌻’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: Gen Great! Although I need to know where and how the shortie found a Karl Kani hoodie that still looks so cool, "and another follower said," It reminds me of the dancers in In Living Color. "

A follower posted this: ‘This has brightened my day !!! Ellen, give these kids some time on TV! "And a fan wrote:" They were so raw. young and talented I love you Eva💯

Another commenter said, 'I wish I could dance like this ❤️ it's a good exercise‼ ️' and a fan jumped into the comment section and said, 'Swag in a million, dance too! 🔥 ’

Someone else told Eva that the & # 39; Girl in Yellow gave me Lisa Lopes & # 39; vibrations. #Lefteye #tlcforever & # 39 ;, and another follower had some words to say about the girls makeup: & # 39; It is rare to see girls of that age without using a jar loaded with makeup.

In other news, Eva also made headlines regarding her baby daddy.

Kevin McCall seems to have no plans to stop fighting with his little mom, Eva Marcille, any time soon.

The artist and model have been criticizing each other for years for their failed romance and the care of their daughter Marley.

Kevin recently turned to social media, where he called the reality show star one of the worst names in the dictionary.

Ad

You may also be aware of the fact that Kevin disowned his daughter.



Post views:

0 0