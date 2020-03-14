Eva Amurri and Ex Kyle Martino share the first photos of baby No. 3

ANDREW MORALES / SSTK / Shutterstock
Get together Eva Amurri and ex Kyle martinoThe most recent arrival.
The two welcomed their third child, son Mateo Antoni Martino, Friday, at home, four months after the actress and her daughter Susan Sarandon revealed that she and her husband had separated after eight years of marriage. On Saturday Amurri, 34, and Martino, 39, shared the first photos of their newborn baby.
"Our sweet boy came to Earth yesterday, peacefully at home, the birth was brilliant, fast and beautiful, and we are all SO in love. Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7 pounds 11 oz, 21 inches #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #BirthDay # HomeBirthMama ". He wrote on his Instagram page, along with a photo of the girl curled up while sitting on a sofa next to Martino and the couple's daughter. Marlowe5 and son Higher, 3, inside your Connecticut home.
Martino shared similar photos, as well as photos of Mateo sleeping on a sheet and skin-to-skin with his father.
"Our family has grown!" Martino wrote. "With full hearts, we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mom was a rock star who brought this incredible gift to the world. #ModernMartinoFamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
The former couple also posted photos of them and their two oldest children celebrating Mateo's birth with a cake.
Amurri had written on her blog earlier this month that her ex would not be in the room when she gave birth.
"The birth is very emotional, and I knew from the beginning that having Kyle there would not make me feel good," he wrote. "Our level of intimacy has totally changed now that we are not a couple, obviously, and to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it is very important to feel completely comfortable in your body and support "
%MINIFYHTML0b3adc72362bf2fa72838f7a5db14a0717%