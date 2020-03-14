Eva Amurri and Ex Kyle Martino share the first photos of baby No. 3

Get together Eva Amurri and ex Kyle martinoThe most recent arrival.

The two welcomed their third child, son Mateo Antoni Martino, Friday, at home, four months after the actress and her daughter Susan Sarandon revealed that she and her husband had separated after eight years of marriage. On Saturday Amurri, 34, and Martino, 39, shared the first photos of their newborn baby.

"Our sweet boy came to Earth yesterday, peacefully at home, the birth was brilliant, fast and beautiful, and we are all SO in love. Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7 pounds 11 oz, 21 inches #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #BirthDay # HomeBirthMama ". He wrote on his Instagram page, along with a photo of the girl curled up while sitting on a sofa next to Martino and the couple's daughter. Marlowe5 and son Higher, 3, inside your Connecticut home.

Martino shared similar photos, as well as photos of Mateo sleeping on a sheet and skin-to-skin with his father.