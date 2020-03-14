European Ladies Tour: Alice Hewson wins the South African Women's Open | Golf News





Alice Hewson topped the ranking in South Africa

Alice Hewson started her professional career dream with a one-time victory at her inaugural event at the Investec South African Women & # 39; s Open.

The 22-year-old canceled a three-hit deficit during an eventful final day at the Westlake Golf Club to finish in five minors and one ahead of Sweden's Emma Nilsson and South Africa's Monique Smit.

Hewson birdied in the par four first and canceled a bogey in the third by picking up a shot on the par five to the side to catch the turn in a four-way lead role.

Overnight leader Olivia Cowan made five bogeys in a 77 out of five.

The English recovered from a bogey in 11 to go through a long birdie in 13 and take the lead, before a pair of seven feet in the last one closed a level 71 and kept the chase pack.

"I couldn't have hoped for a better start," said Hewson. "It feels absolutely incredible and it really is a dream come true. Growing up as a child, all I could dream of was playing on the Ladies European Tour and coming and winning my first event, the feeling is indescribable."

Scottish Kelsey MacDonald, Manon de Roey of Belgium and Manon Gidali of France tied for fourth, while overnight leader Olivia Cowan finished tied for seventh after a 77-time close.