European Darts Grand Prix at Sindelfingen rescheduled for May | Darts News

%MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a11% %MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a12%





The European Circuit event has been moved to May

%MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a13% %MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a14%

The PDC has announced that the 2020 European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen has been rescheduled for May 29-31 after the coronavirus pandemic postponed it.

%MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a15% %MINIFYHTML6d40651317673f434e98793f35c5000a16%

The tournament had been planned as the second European Circuit event of the year and was to be held from March 20 to 22 at Glaspalast.

It was then one of three events postponed earlier this week due to the current global situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19).

With restrictions in force in Germany until April 19, the European Grand Darts Prize will be held from May 29 to 31 and will remain at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen.

As a result, the double title of the Players' Championship planned in Hildesheim from May 30 to 31 will be rescheduled with details to be announced once finalized.

The reorganized dates for the European Darts Open and the German Darts Grand Prix are still being finalized, and will be announced once confirmed.

Tickets for the original dates of the European Darts Grand Prix will continue to be valid for the equivalent session of the new event.