Emily Blunt reveals her only regret on her wedding day with John Krasinski

Earlier this week, A quiet place Part II star Emily Blunt was promoting the film before its release was delayed due to the coronavirus. During a recent visit to The Late Late Show with James CordenBlunt spoke about her marriage to The office alum John Krasinski – who wrote and directed A quiet place Part II – And she revealed her only regret on her wedding day.

"I got a bad spray tan and would probably change that," admitted the 37-year-old British actress. "I look at the images and it only has an orange hue that is unnatural for normal skin color."

A curious Corden asked Blunt what specific self-tanner he used, and she replied that he was a "do-it-yourself,quot; tanner because he had a budget on his wedding day. He added that it was a little "spicy,quot; and that "it stinks."

"It was a very hot day, so if you sweat and have a spray tan, you're only seeing orange," added the The Devil Wears Prada star. He went on to explain that he applied the DIY self-tanner the night before his wedding because he wanted it to "look fresh."

Blunt and Krasinski were married in 2010 at George Clooney's villa on Lake Como, Italy. Despite the fact that her skin color might have been a little more tan than she was looking for, Blunt looked exquisite in her custom Marchesa dress.

Krasinski proposed in 2009 with a $ 100,000 Neil Lane diamond and platinum ring after the couple dated for about a year.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July, are now the parents of Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3.

In a separate interview with The GuardianBlunt said he knew he would marry Krasinski after he met his parents the first time. The London-born actress says she brought her home from Boston to meet her parents at a traditional "Sunday barbecue," and Krasinski was able to tolerate her father's cooking.

"My father likes to present barely cooked beef," Blunt said. "It's my lasting memory of how John coped with that situation, as someone who prefers things a little more medium."

As for Krasinski, he said he was a fan of his wife before he met her, and continues to support her in everything she does. Despite all the travel his jobs require, he says the most important thing is to go home and be together.

A quiet place Part II It is currently awaiting a new release date.



