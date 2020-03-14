Emiliano Sala fatal plane crash blamed for carbon monoxide leak and lack of pilot training

Instagram

The plane crash that killed the soccer star Emiliano Sala It was caused by a leak of carbon monoxide inside, causing the pilot to lose control, according to a new report.

The 28-year-old Argentine athlete was flying from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales, in a Piper Malibu plane piloted by David Ibbotson when he disappeared through the English Channel on January 21.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, a report from the Air Accident Investigations Division discovered that the pilot, David Ibbotson, was not adequately trained to fly at night or with poor visibility, leading to the death of the athlete hours after signing a $ 19 million (£ 15 million) contract to join the English Premier League club Cardiff City of the French club Nantes.

He was flying privately to the Welsh capital from France, but original pilot David Henderson, 64, arranged for Ibbotson to take the flight, with evidence suggesting that he felt "under pressure" to complete the trip because he was being paid.

The report concluded: "The pilot's ability to control the aircraft was likely affected by the effects of CO poisoning, but appeared to have some level of function late in the flight."

"Lack of pilot training in night flight and recent practice in instrument flight are likely to have increased the risk of loss of control," he continued. "It was not possible to quantify the extent to which any one of the factors contributed to the events, but loss of control was likely to be made significantly more likely by the likelihood of being affected by CO poisoning."

Sala's body was discovered in the remains three days after the incident, but Ibbotson has never been found.