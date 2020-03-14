Ellen DeGeneres & # 39; already bored & # 39; how talk show is suspended due to coronavirus

Warner Bros.

The talk show initially decided to record without a live audience, but ultimately made the decision to suspend production until April due to illness that killed more than 4,000 people.

Ellen Degeneres it is in a weak position after its hit TV talk show halted production due to coronavirus concerns.

Earlier this week, the heads of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"He made the decision to record without a live audience, but on Friday the star announced the decision to suspend production until April.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the 62-year-old comedian wrote: “Hello. Me again. So after a little more thought, we've decided to suspend production entirely until March 30. "

"We just want to take every precaution to make sure we do our part to keep everyone healthy," he added. "I love you guys, and I can't wait to go back. I'm already bored."

Numerous television shows have been closed or will be recorded without a live studio audience due to the outbreak, which has recorded more than 145,000 cases of the disease, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December.

It was also announced on Friday that Sharon Osbourne"panel show"The conversation"I would stop filming, with a statement on Twitter saying:" In light of current events, @TheTalkCBS has decided to suspend production for now. We hope to come back LIVE soon. "

"In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorite episodes starting on Monday 3/16. We can still laugh and share moments. We're in this together."

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"," Late Night with Seth Meyers", and the Wendy Williams Show "will also go dark as of Friday, as the Governor and Mayor of the Big Apple introduce restrictions on public gatherings, venues and events. Broadway is also affected, with all shows canceled until April 12.