ECHL cancels the rest of the season, including the playoffs; AHL season is in danger

By
Lisa Witt
-
The ECHL canceled the rest of its 2019-20 regular season and its playoffs on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"ECHL's decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season is not taken lightly as it is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. , it's a statement. "As each day that passes raises additional concerns for the safety of members of the ECHL community and we take precautionary measures together with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. "

Crelin added that the decision allows players to return home and remove any uncertainty during the season.

The news comes after NHL and AHL announced Thursday that they would suspend their 2019-20 seasons.

MORE: Tracking how the coronavirus has impacted hockey

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported Saturday that the AHL season could also be in jeopardy.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that NHL teams were told on Saturday to make sure to pay their AHL players.

The ECHL was nearing the conclusion of its 72-game regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers were the defending champions of the Kelly Cup.

