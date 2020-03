The famous busy streets of New York City have been much emptier than usual as a state of emergency takes effect.

More than 400 infections have been reported in the state, prompting authorities to open a mobile driving test center.

%MINIFYHTML20fcaa32c127471418c78d8effcf46f911% %MINIFYHTML20fcaa32c127471418c78d8effcf46f912%

It is operating in New Rochelle, about 25 miles (40 km) from New York City, where there is a containment area.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from New York.