Donald Trump points the finger at former President Barack Obama for the spread of the coronavirus with these scandalous tweets: social media reminds him that he had three years to solve problems

On Friday, President Donald Trump went to Twitter to blame his predecessor, Barack Obama, for not managing and controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump also lashed out at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency that is at the forefront of the nation's battle against the coronavirus.

Trump and his administration, which had more than three years to modify the agency, made the strange claim that the Obama administration made certain changes "that only made things more complicated."

Americans and various health experts have been chasing Trump after reports claimed that the United States has the lowest test rate of any developed country.

Trump stated that the problems have been resolved and that testing will begin soon, but did not give a date.

He wrote: "For decades, @CDCgov

he looked and studied his test system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inappropriate and slow for a large-scale pandemic, but they hoped that a pandemic would never occur. President Obama made changes that further complicated matters … "

He continued: "… Your response to the H1N1 swine flu was a large-scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing significant done to fix the testing problem, thus far. The changes have been made, and testing will soon be completed. they will perform on a grand scale. The entire bureaucracy has been cut, ready to go! ”

Many are fed up with Trump not taking responsibility for his failures. One voter said: "It is not a good idea to republish your lies without also explaining on another slide or caption that many journalists and fact-checkers have already denied these tweets."

This person shared, "Lmao, he works on my damn nerves, always trying to blame Obama because he knows he did wrong but doesn't want to admit it. Personally, I think he and his wife have the coronavirus."

Another American shared: "They knew it since December … after the outbreak in China, they took the Americans out, and they never tested them or quarantined them, so the ish was extended … it minimized the severity of this, calling it a Democratic hoax … lied about having 1 million test kits … etc. now blames CDC and Pres O … 🙄 "

This commenter revealed: “Stop. As an independent, not everything this man has done is wrong. But when the damn WHO tells you there is a problem and you don't respond to mitigate the deaths this virus will cause, that's the problem. It has been your response to this whole pandemic. He's lying to our faces, and apparently you want us to continue to accept him. "

A fifth follower explained, “Belated response because you thought it was a hoax when people told you differently. Compare your answer now to when the disease started to spread. I didn't want to disturb confidence in the markets. "

Trump is fighting hard to be reelected.



