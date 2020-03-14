%MINIFYHTMLb0caadf9c32a353c662e82a8bfd4163911% %MINIFYHTMLb0caadf9c32a353c662e82a8bfd4163912%

Roommates, as part of Donald Trump's many coronavirus announcements, has also decided to ease the burden on some of the nation's college students.

According to CNN, Trump announced. It will shake up interest on federal student loans, as colleges and universities have suspended on-campus instruction for the rest of the year.

"I have shown interest in all the student loans that federal government agencies have, and that will be until further notice," Trump said. A spokesman for the Department of Education said that any borrower with a federal loan will have no interest until the temporary policy ends. As of now, Trump does not have a specific time period for politics to be in place.

The spokesperson reportedly said interest will be automatically waived and will be reflected in student accounts sometime next week.

The news came during Trump's press conference on Friday, where he also announced that he was declaring a national emergency and giving additional funds to causes related to the virus.

He also announced that all emergency orders will be sent to Alex Azar, who may "waive the provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give physicians, hospitals, all hospitals and health care providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus. "Trump added.