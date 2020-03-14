Dominion production suspended by coronavirus

Universal tables

Through a statement, a representative for the film starring Chris Pratt announces that the decision was made "for the safety of all involved to delay filming indefinitely."

Universal Pictures has discontinued production on "Jurassic World: Dominion"as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The film has been filming in London since February, but work on the film, along with other Universal projects such as Flint Strong and the untitled project Billy Eichner, was suspended on Friday, March 13.

A studio representative announced that the decision was made "for the safety of everyone involved to delay filming indefinitely." It is unknown if the delay will affect the original release date of June 2021.

Chris Pratt Y Bryce Dallas Howard will be back for the movie, along with the original star franchise Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y Sam Neill.

In the meantime, Ben Affleckthe next action thriller "Hypnotic"I was scheduled to start filming in Los Angeles in late April, but sources told TMZ that they had already made the decision to stop the plans.

One representative said: "We will take a temporary break to take the necessary precautions to ensure the health of our cast and crew."

Disney bosses have also stopped production of movies that include reboots of "The little Mermaid","Peter Pan"," Home Alone "and"Darling, I shrugged the kids"until the coronavirus chaos fades.

"We have made the decision to pause the production of some of our live-action movies for a short time," a Disney representative said in a statement on Friday.

TV shows including "Supernatural"They have also been affected, with NBCUniversal stopping outbreaks from 35 shows to help contain the virus.

The Covid-19 outbreak has registered more than 145,000 cases of the disease, which has resulted in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December.