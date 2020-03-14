Doctor says Trump negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president's personal physician.

The White House released the test results on Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had been tested for coronavirus, after days of resisting examination despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who tested positive for the virus.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that his temperature had been taken and that it was "totally normal," shortly before entering the room to discuss government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the United States and has caused at least 50 deaths.

The president had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus, including three people he spent last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Brazil's embassy in Washington said Friday night that the country's charge d'affaires Nestor Forster tested positive after sitting at Trump's table. So, too, have a chief aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took a photo with Trump and attended a party with him, and another person who attended a fundraising campaign with the president that Sunday, according to two officials. Republicans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health issues.

Trump, after days of insisting that he had no symptoms of the virus, relented after being pressured by journalists about his resistance to the tests when several lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to try to avoid potentially infecting others.