Disneyland to Close Parks, MLB Suspends Spring Training – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide, including dozens in Southern California, many organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events across the southern United States. Many sporting events will also be played on empty arenas, with no fans allowed.

In southern California, new reports of canceled events aimed at drawing large crowds were announced almost daily.

2020 canceled or affected sporting events:

MARCH 13: The 2020 Redlands Bicycle Classic scheduled for April has been canceled.

MARCH 13: The Masters Tournament 2020 scheduled from April 6 to 12 has been postponed.

MARCH 12: The Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19, has been canceled.

MARCH 12: The NCAA canceled the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments days before the March Madness tournament.

MARCH 12: The Los Angeles County Air Show, scheduled for March 21 and 22, is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

MARCH 12: Major League Baseball will suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season.

MARCH 12: National Hockey League announces "pause,quot; for the 2019-20 season.

MARCH 12: The Santa Anita park will be closed to the public "with immediate effect,quot;.

MARCH 12: The Big West Conference tournament has been canceled.

MARCH 12: Major League Soccer has suspended its season for a period of at least 30 days.

MARCH 11TH: The NBA announces that it will suspend its season, effective after Wednesday night's games, after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

MARCH 11TH: The Pac-12 announced that it canceled the men's basketball tournament and all other sporting events.

MARCH 11TH: The NCAA announces that all men's and women's tournament games will be conducted without fans.

MARCH 10TH: All Big West Tournament men's and women's basketball games to be played in Anaheim and Long Beach from March 10-14 will have no spectators. The games are played at the Honda Center in Anaheim and Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State University campus.

Other premises closings and cancellations 2020:

MARCH 14: The Commerce Hotel & Casino, The Gardens Casino at Hawaiian Gardens, The Bicycle Hotel & Casino at Bell Gardens, and Hollywood Park Casino will close this weekend and remain closed indefinitely.

MARCH 13: LEGOLAND California will be closed to the public from March 14 to March 31. The LEGOLAND hotel will remain open.

MARCH 13: The Los Angeles Public Library has closed the Central Library and the 72 branches until March 31.

MARCH 13: San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park will be closed to the public from March 16 to 31.

MARCH 13: Craft Contemporary will be closed to the public until the end of the month from March 14.

MARCH 13: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum and the William S. Hart Museum will close March 14 and remain closed until further notice.

MARCH 13: Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda will close at 5 p.m. Friday due to coronavirus and remain closed indefinitely.

MARCH 13: Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will close Saturday through March 31 due to coronavirus.

MARCH 12: The Broad museum will be closed to the public from Friday, March 13 to at least Tuesday, March 31.

MARCH 12: The Getty Center and Villa Getty will be closed to the public indefinitely starting Saturday, March 14.

MARCH 12: LA Pride organizers postpone all events related to the 50th anniversary event scheduled for June 2020.

MARCH 12: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley and the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda close indefinitely after 5 p.m. Friday.



MARCH 12: Amoeba Music in Hollywood cancels all in-store performances until the end of March.

MARCH 12: Live Nation is instructing their touring shows, national and international tour, to prepare to return home.

MARCH 12: Anaheim Convention Center events were postponed until the end of the month.

MARCH 12: The Los Angeles Zoo will be closed to the public beginning Friday, March 13.



MARCH 12: Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close starting Saturday, March 14. Universal CityWalk will remain open.

MARCH 12: Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure will close starting Saturday, March 14.

MARCH 12: A number of Southland theaters have canceled performances due to fears of coronaviruses, including The Pantages, Center Theater Group, The Music Center, and other venues.

MARCH 12: All events at Walt Disney Concert Hall were canceled until March 31.

MARCH 11TH: The Paley Center announces that it will postpone its exclusive PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to begin on March 13. The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival and that all ticket purchases would be honored for the new days.

MARCH 11TH: The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces that all productions, performances, public gatherings and educational programs until March 31 have been canceled or postponed, including "Romantics Anonymous,quot;, "Emil and the Detectives,quot; and Johnny's full concert Gandelsman Bach Cello Suites on violin. . No new dates were immediately announced.

MARCH 11TH: Organizers cancel the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), scheduled for June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In 2017, the world's largest tech show brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $ 75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

MARCH 10TH: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 16. It will now take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16. The Country Stagecoach The music festival moved to the weekend of October 23.

MARCH 10TH: RuPaul's DragPa LA announces that it will cancel its May event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will return to the city in 2021. The event said it was working with Eventbrite to issue refunds to existing DragCon LA ticket holders for the next 7 days.

MARCH 10TH: The Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Book Festival for the weekend of October 3-4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously scheduled for May, will also move to fall, pending an official date.

MARCH 10TH: Sony Pictures brings forward the US release date for the Peter Rabbit sequel "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,quot; from April 3 to August 7.

MARCH 9: Rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of their 2020 Gigaton tour to be performed in Los Angeles and San Diego.

MARCH 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to start on Monday, was canceled on Sunday.

FEB. 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled for April 25, at the Hollywood Bowl postponed. Artists who had been slated to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer-songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.

For a list of Southern California universities and schools that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.