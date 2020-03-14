Disney sends & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; to streaming for confined families

%MINIFYHTML737c7c30fd7ebfc8afe7f6681e1323bf11% %MINIFYHTML737c7c30fd7ebfc8afe7f6681e1323bf12%

NEW YORK, NY. – Walt Disney Co. will launch "Frozen 2,quot; on Disney Plus several months ahead of time to give families locked in by the coronavirus a welcome distraction, and boost its streaming service.

Disney announced on Friday that "Frozen 2,quot; will begin airing on Disney Plus on Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the film will begin airing on Tuesday.

Most of the upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney's own line. "Mulan,quot; had been slated to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some cinemas have closed, although most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

Disney's move could foreshadow how other media companies channel their movies to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on the home-trapped public. And it could be a turning point in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. Major studios have largely saved the traditional exclusive three-month theatrical window.

"Frozen 2,quot;, which premiered on November 22, had already completed its theatrical career and reached the video on demand on February 25. With more than $ 1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide, it is the highest grossing animated film in history.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.