Directors & # 39; ready or not & # 39; connected to the restart & # 39; Scream & # 39;

Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are said to be working with producer Spyglass Media and Lantern Entertainment co-chairs Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic on the project.

The directors behind the horror cult hit "Ready or not"They are reportedly set to restart the" Scream "franchise.

Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, whose horror comedy starring in 2019 Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowellY Adam Brody Earning $ 57.4 million (£ 46 million) on a budget of $ 6 million (£ 4.8 million), they team up to direct a new movie "Scream," according to Variety.

The original film "Scream", a parody of the slasher horror genre, starring Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the target of the & # 39; Ghostface assassin & # 39; Hiding behind a now iconic mask, it spawned four sequels, the last in 2011. Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette He also starred.

The directorial duo are reportedly working with production company Spyglass Media and co-chairs of Lantern Entertainment Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic on the reboot, with Latern obtaining the franchise rights following the disappearance of The Weinstein Company in 2018. Production by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett According to reports, partner Chad Villella will produce.

However, the duo have yet to be confirmed as directors on the project, and no cast has been announced.