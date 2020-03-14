Director Taika Waititi quietly separated from the wife of seven years two years ago

%MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73011% %MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73012%

WENN / FayesVision

The filmmaker and film producer & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; Chelsea Winstanley has shared two daughters together, seven-year-old Te Hinekahu and four-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.

Up News Info –

director Taika Waititi He has quietly separated from his wife.

The "Thor: Ragnarok"The filmmaker concluded with film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage, according to the New Zealand Herald.

%MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73013% %MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73014%

Taika and Winstanley, both 44, share daughters Te Hinekahu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

%MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73015% %MINIFYHTMLbc671bbbf93e115b120735817441b73016%

The director, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in February for "Jojo RabbitHe has since moved romantically, having been seen in public with the same unidentified woman multiple times in recent months, including at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in early March.