Dipsea 110th race in Mill Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

MILL VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – On the same day, the organizers of the legendary Boston Marathon announced a postponement of the race, the organizers of the Dipsea Race, the oldest cross country racing event and one of the longest running races. Older women of any kind in the United States announced the cancellation due to fears of the coronavirus.

The annual 12.5-kilometer (7.5-mile) race from Mill Valley over Muir Woods to Stinson Beach ran his 109th race last year. Dipsea committee member Chris Knez offered the following statement:

We regret that the Dipsea 2020 Race has been canceled.

The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance to the Dipsea Career Committee. Given the rapid developments and the danger posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus, we have unfortunately chosen to cancel this year's race.

Due to many other circumstances beyond our control, we also cannot reschedule the Dipsea Race for later in the summer. The race used to be held in August in the 1970s, but the county's concerns about the fire hazard and congestion caused by the race along with the rescuers busy with the race deemed it critical that the race not be held in the fire season. . We also have to deal with the problem with Muir Woods Creek levels, the salmon and owl mating season. These are just some of the complications that prevent the rescheduling of the race.

Dipsea's next race will be Sunday June 13, 2021. We thank you all for your continued support and participation in Dipsea's race and look forward to meeting again at next year's race.