Detroit's 3 best places for cheap salads and sandwiches – Up News Info Detroit

Do you want to try the best salads and sandwiches in town?

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best affordable places for salads and sandwiches in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Louie's ham and corned beef

Topping the list is Louie's Ham and Corned Beef. Located at 3570 Riopelle St., the breakfast / brunch and lunch spot, offering salads, sandwiches, and more, is the highest-rated affordable salad and sandwich place in Detroit, with four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Look for sandwiches like Reuben served on grilled rye or Slim Louie with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on a sub bun.

Salads range from strawberry chicken salad, which is a mixture of iceberg and romaine topped with chicken, strawberries, mandarins, raisins, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette, to antipasto salad – a mixture of iceberg and romaine loaded with salami, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and olives.

Yelper Anne Marie S., who reviewed Louie's ham and corned beef on October 19, wrote: "The corned beef here at Louie & # 39; s is the best I've ever tasted! My husband and I broke the ham and deluxe sandwiches with corned beef … both were great, but the steak was heavenly. "

Yelper Al P. noted, “Of course, being in Detroit, I thought I should probably try the corned beef sandwich, and since it was also included in the name of the place, I thought it must be good! I was not disappointed. I absolutely loved the food. Great flavors, great portions, and a very nice place to eat. ”

2. Bellacino Pizza and Grinders

Next up is Downtown Bellacino & # 39; s Pizza & Grinders, located at 1001 Woodward Ave., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the place to rate sandwiches, salads, and pizzas has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low price Option. Grab a grinder, such as roast beef, tuna, and meatballs, or try the many salads on the menu, such as taco salad, seafood salad, and Greek salad.

Yelper Rob M., who reviewed Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders on February 22, wrote: "The subs were fantastic! They made a variety, and they were all amazing. I told my wife this is our new 'go-to' for the lion games before the game. "

Sierra B. noted: “The pizza and the grinders are really good. I definitely recommend you check them out for lunch. I usually get half a Chicago subfield with fries and pay around $ 10 or less. ”

3. Greenroom Salads

Greenroom Salads in Downtown Detroit, located at 500 Griswold, Suite 220, is another top pick, with Yelpers offering a cheap veggie place, offering sandwiches, salads, soups and more, four stars out of 33 reviews. The salad bar features romaine lettuce, a mixed spring mix, chicken, tomato, beets, cheese, peppers, cucumbers, and more.

Yelper Joe L. noted, “I paid a visit today based on the reviews here on Yelp. This is a good place to visit for a quick salad or soup to take with you. Very good and reasonable prices. Check it out."

Yelper Dave W. wrote: “Some coworkers excited me in this place when I started working in the area. Now I pick up lunch here 2-3 days a week. Fresh salads with a large selection of vegetables and other ingredients. "

