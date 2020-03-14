Denver shoppers buy meat, vegetables and pasta as retailers urge moderation

Long lines, sterile shelves and stunned customers scattered grocery stores in the Denver metropolitan area on Friday as residents prepared to duck and avoid the new coronavirus that infects people around the world.

"People are rude; everyone is scared and cranky, "said Ashley Parker, a Thornton resident, shopping at King Soopers." Not a single container of hand soap. "

Supplies disposed of first at stores in the Denver area include toilet paper, hand sanitizer, medications, and cleaning supplies, but others followed. Despite the grim appearances in the produce and meat sections everywhere, food retail representatives urged restraint from customers.

Still, the lines got longer.

Shelves will be replenished and supplies restored, said Chris Howes, chairman of the Colorado Retail Council. The supply chain is not broken, so customers should buy only what they need and expect the rest.

"The bridge is not out; the pass is not closed; the port is not damaged," Howes said. "Just because we run out of something in the short term doesn't mean we run out of product."

Replenishment may take a few weeks, Howes said. But it will happen, and supplies will be evenly distributed among state stores.

Many customers muttered about the virus, which causes COVID-19 respiratory illness, while waiting in lines that reached the back of stores. Shopping carts became scarce.

The request for patience recently did help Delores Davis, who said he couldn't find all the few items he was looking for at Safeway on North Washington Street and East 22nd Avenue.

The 71-year-old woman said she is afraid of what the virus might bring and that she will have to return for more food in a few days.

"I went through a lab the other day and said," I hope they are working on something, "Davis said." I will just go home and cook as best I can. "

Caitlin Plante had a similar experience at Trader Joe & # 39; s on Logan Street and 7th Avenue in Denver. The store was completely out of frozen food like meat, vegetables, and waffles. The aisles of pasta and soups were empty, and dairy, bread, eggs, fresh meat, and produce were also low.

"It's really scary to see empty shelves," said Plante. She was not shopping for supplies, but for a regular visit to the grocery store. "Normally I never notice when we're out, then I noticed we only had two shampoo and one coffee left. It's weird; you never realize what you're out of."

Shoppers at King Soopers at 104th Avenue in Thornton challenged the extra long lines. People were running inside as products and meat sections shrunk and only blanks were left where cold and flu medications once stood.

Parker said he went to King Soopers to stock up on his normal supplies and stumbled upon the massive crowd and short supplies.

"It's like doomsday," said her husband Andrew.

Customers must resist the temptation to hoard, Howes said. Someone else could be in dire need.

Shoppers should also be patient with employees, be careful to clean shopping carts and avoid sneezing or coughing on products, he said.

“Give the employee a break at the point of sale; it's also costing them a lot, "Howes said.

In total, the Retail Council represents about 500 stores in Colorado, including Safeway, King Soopers, Walmart and Target locations, he said. So far, stores have yet to see any personnel issues as reports of the virus increase.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 72 people were presumed to have contracted the virus, and the state's first death was reported in El Paso County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Thirteen of those cases are in Denver County.

Despite grocery purchases, cannabis dispensaries have been largely exempt from a similar blow. They are stocked and ready for customers.

Clinic representatives said they are taking precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, including the fact that staff members wear gloves, offer hand sanitizers for staff and customers, and prohibit shoppers from putting their faces near of marijuana jars to smell the product.

"We have a lot of flowers," said Phil Banks, doorman for the DANK Dispensary in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Some Denver dispensaries reported a slight decline in business.

John Romero, deputy general manager of Rocky Mountain High Dispensary, said the company's suburban locations have seen a slight spike in recent sales, though its LoDo store has not.

"We are a very touristy place," said Romero, "so (a decrease in sales) could be due to travel restrictions and people who don't travel as much."

But traffic at Terrapin Care Station dispensaries is "definitely higher," said communications director Peter Marcus, citing crowded waiting rooms at the company's six locations in Denver, Longmont, Boulder and Aurora. Dispensaries started stocking up on their most popular items three weeks ago and are not experiencing product shortages, he added.