Denver celebrates St. Patrick's Day without the parade

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denver celebrates St. Patrick's Day without the parade

Due to the cancellation of the Denver St. Patrick's Day parade, Kelly Mahoney of Denver, front, and about a couple dozen people celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the empty parking lot of Lower Downtown Denver, Colorado, the Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Hyoung Chang, Up News Info)

The cancellation of the 2020 Denver Saint Patrick's Day Parade did not stop a few dozen people from celebrating in an empty LoDo parking lot.

%MINIFYHTMLddd8b4663a671289ef33093cdddf903911%%MINIFYHTMLddd8b4663a671289ef33093cdddf903912%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here