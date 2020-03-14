Denver celebrates St. Patrick's Day without the parade

Due to the cancellation of the Denver St. Patrick's Day parade, Kelly Mahoney of Denver, front, and about a couple dozen people celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the empty parking lot of Lower Downtown Denver, Colorado, the Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Hyoung Chang, Up News Info)
The cancellation of the 2020 Denver Saint Patrick's Day Parade did not stop a few dozen people from celebrating in an empty LoDo parking lot.
