Denver Broncos Chooses Von Miller Contract Option, Places Franchise Tag On Justin Simmons | NFL news

The Denver Broncos have chosen a contract option with star linebacker Von Miller and have put the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons.
Options were also picked up by linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.
In Miller's case, the Broncos picked up the $ 6 million option with Miller's $ 17.5 million salary for 2020. The club had until Wednesday to exercise the option.
The eight-time Pro Bowler is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $ 114.5 million contract. Miller's eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 were the second least of his nine-year career.
Miller, who turns 31 at the end of this month, has 106 sacks in 135 games (all starting) with the Broncos.
As for Simmons, general manager John Elway called the tag a "placeholder,quot; and said the team will continue to seek a long-term deal with Simmons before the July 15 deadline.
"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he is a high priority for us," Elway said in a statement.
"This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same: to make sure Justin is a Bronco for a long time."
Simmons had four interceptions in 16 starts for the Broncos last season and played each defensive shot. He was named second All-Pro team. Simmons has 11 career interceptions in 58 games (48 starts).
Davis is entering the final season on a three-year, $ 15 million contract. The 27-year-old has topped 100 tackles in consecutive seasons and had a personal record of 134 in 2019.
McManus is heading into the final season of a three-year, $ 11.25 million contract. The 28-year-old connected to 29-of-34 field goals last season and sets them apart from his best record in 2015.