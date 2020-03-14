Denver Broncos Chooses Von Miller Contract Option, Places Franchise Tag On Justin Simmons | NFL news





Von Miller has made eight Pro Bowls with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have chosen a contract option with star linebacker Von Miller and have put the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons.

%MINIFYHTMLed8cec3205e66ae0ac4a4adec6d317bc11% %MINIFYHTMLed8cec3205e66ae0ac4a4adec6d317bc12%

Options were also picked up by linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

In Miller's case, the Broncos picked up the $ 6 million option with Miller's $ 17.5 million salary for 2020. The club had until Wednesday to exercise the option.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $ 114.5 million contract. Miller's eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 were the second least of his nine-year career.

Miller, who turns 31 at the end of this month, has 106 sacks in 135 games (all starting) with the Broncos.

Justin Simmons has established himself as a key player in Denver's defense

As for Simmons, general manager John Elway called the tag a "placeholder,quot; and said the team will continue to seek a long-term deal with Simmons before the July 15 deadline.

"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he is a high priority for us," Elway said in a statement.

"This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same: to make sure Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

Simmons had four interceptions in 16 starts for the Broncos last season and played each defensive shot. He was named second All-Pro team. Simmons has 11 career interceptions in 58 games (48 starts).

Davis is entering the final season on a three-year, $ 15 million contract. The 27-year-old has topped 100 tackles in consecutive seasons and had a personal record of 134 in 2019.

McManus is heading into the final season of a three-year, $ 11.25 million contract. The 28-year-old connected to 29-of-34 field goals last season and sets them apart from his best record in 2015.