Denver, Aurora police no longer send officers on low-level crimes to minimize spread of coronavirus

Denver and Aurora police will no longer send an officer to report on low-level incidents in an effort to protect their staff from the new coronavirus.

Both departments are encouraging people to report crimes online if they don't require an immediate response and if no one is in danger. Departments can then follow up with a phone call without risking exposure from officers or the person filing the virus complaint.

The Denver Police Department began preparing for COVID-19 more than a month ago and has contingency plans in case a large portion of its force becomes infected, Chief Paul Pazen said. The department will have to prioritize calls as they come in if its staff is seriously affected, he said. Officers will no longer respond in person to reports of crimes such as vandalism and low-level theft.

"We are not getting into shells and hiding," Pazen said. "Our ability to fight crime, our ability to prevent crime in the first place, that has not changed."

The Denver Police Department may stop making arrests and instead issue subpoenas if its personnel are severely affected or if there are problems in the jail, Pazen said. Officers have access to full body protective equipment if they need it. The department has also moved all meetings to conference calls and alternated shifts to limit the number of people in a room at one time.

Several members of the Denver Police Department voluntarily decided to quarantine with great caution, Pazen said. He didn't say exactly how many members, but he said there were fewer than five. No one in the department has been diagnosed with the virus.

Other law enforcement agencies, such as the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, have suspended nonessential services, such as fingerprints and concealed weapon permits.

Denver residents can submit reports online here: https://secure.coplogic.com/dors/en/filing/selectincidenttype?dynparam=1584141049775

Aurora residents can submit reports online here: https://www.auroragov.org/residents/public_safety/police/make_an_online_report