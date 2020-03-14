Delta Work reportedly "fine,quot; after the 5th Gold Cup Racing News

Delta Work has returned home "well,quot; after having to settle for fifth place behind Al Boum Photo in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Coach Gordon Elliott blamed a bad round of jumps for the fact that the seven-year-old didn't approach the double champion's six lengths on Friday.

Delta Work made no particularly serious mistakes, but was rarely as fluid with its obstacles as those who ended up in front of it.

Elliott said: "He never had a rhythm and he didn't jump well, but he's at home and he's fine."

"Considering the mistakes he made, he wasn't hit too hard and ran well."