Delayed coronavirus is & # 39; unacceptable & # 39 ;, says Angelo Ogbonna from West Ham | Football news

"It is almost as if someone had to die to make timely decisions,quot;





Angelo Ogbonna says Premier League suspension is overdue

%MINIFYHTMLa3e882e39bad470f2f2590426fe2224511% %MINIFYHTMLa3e882e39bad470f2f2590426fe2224512%

Italian West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna accused English football decision makers of an "unacceptable,quot; response to the coronavirus crisis.

The call to suspend Premier League and EFL games until April was taken on Friday following positive tests for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi.

That was too late, according to Ogbonna, who told the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Serra West Ham's March 7 game in the Emirates should not have been allowed.

Arsenal welcomed Olympiakos on February 27 and the owner of the Greek club, Evangelos Marinakis, who attended the game and spoke to several Arsenal players, later revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the virus that has stopped the sport in all the world.

1:28 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely. Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely.

Marinakis did not reveal his diagnosis until after West Ham's 1-0 defeat in North London, but Ogbonna said: "It is absolutely unacceptable that our game against Arsenal has played out."

"They had played against Olympiakos and the owner of the Greek team had already been defeated with the virus. It almost seems that someone needs to die in order to make decisions on time."

"It is not a football issue, but it is rooted in the country's mentality. They have not fully understood the risk that surrounds this virus that can spread in just a few seconds if it does not behave in the right way."

"They haven't tested me, which is further proof of the lax attitude here, to say the least."

Former Ogbonna Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani is one of the footballers to be diagnosed in Italy, where the general population remains locked in the midst of Europe's worst outbreak to date.

"As an Italian living abroad, I am extremely proud of what my country is doing," said Ogbonna. "We can be criticized in many areas, but I think we are among the best in the world when it comes to healthcare."