DeLaSalle high school basketball teams falter in sudden season finale crash – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, a state champion champion of women's and men's basketball, received the bad news on Friday that the Minnesota State High School Basketball Tournament was canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19 ).

Her women's team, led by head coach Tanysha Scott, played a near-perfect game on Thursday, beating Simley Senior High School in the state semifinals.

"It definitely can't take away our memories, and we just talked about the last game we played. You know, we saw some people, some players on the team do amazing things, you know. And I said, 'If I have to leave that note with this team, I agree with that, "Scott said.

He had to assemble the team on Friday in the school gym to deliver the heartbreaking news: they would not play for a state title. Scott had to provide some perspective for his players.

"We know you worked hard for this, but this is something that now goes beyond basketball. It's not about basketball right now. It's about everyone's safety, "Scott said." It's a global issue right now … and I think they understand that, you know, after the emotions are gone. "

Just down the hall, the boys' team was gathering. They had just won their ninth straight title on Thursday night, and found out on Friday that they cannot defend their state title. Head coach Travis Bledsoe used the meeting as a teaching moment.

"Be humble and kind, because nothing has been promised, nothing has been given," said Bledsoe. "That was the message I preached to them throughout the season, actually, so it's kind of funny that it ends this way."

They accomplished a lot, and one day, they will remember those many memories of another successful career.

"It's going to be a while, but it's very, very difficult," said Jalen Travis. "It could be a weeklong period of mercy, I could call it. I'm going to have to soak it up next week, maybe take some time off. But I'll get over it eventually."

Because no one can take away what they accomplished this season. And on the road somewhere, they will be able to look back and smile, for what was an unforgettable season.

"I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to play with them and be here with them for so long," said Nurjei Weems.

DeLaSalle's parents have started an online petition to end the state tournament. Almost 5,000 people have pledged their support as of Friday night.