Deceased man found in car behind San Rafael High believed to be student – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – San Rafael police said the body of a teenager, believed to be a student, was found in a vehicle behind San Rafael High School on Friday morning.

Police responded to a call for a welfare checkup around 8:20 a.m.

%MINIFYHTMLa2567a490345b6e0ed2882a72a88235b13% %MINIFYHTMLa2567a490345b6e0ed2882a72a88235b14%

The death is considered suspicious, said San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink.

%MINIFYHTMLa2567a490345b6e0ed2882a72a88235b15% %MINIFYHTMLa2567a490345b6e0ed2882a72a88235b16%

In an email to the San Rafael City Schools community, Superintendent Jim Hogeboom said a Madrone High School student died.

Members of the school district crisis response team met individually and in groups with Madrone and San Rafael high school students and will be available in the coming days and weeks, Hogeboom said.

The investigation occurs the day after a closure on the San Rafael High campus.

Police placed San Rafael High School in closure on Thursday afternoon due to an unidentified "threat situation,quot; that resulted in the arrest of one person.

San Rafael police said around 2:30 p.m. They were working to gather more information about the threat to high school at 150 3rd St.

At 3 pm. Police issued a notification canceling the alert and that the situation had been handled. Neither the police nor school officials provided details about the identity of the detained person or whether or not the person was a student at the school.

Police did not say whether the body found on Friday had any connection to Thursday's incident.