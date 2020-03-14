David Beckham shows his abs in full screen during the family soccer game

David Beckham + shirtless = a match Made in heaven!

The beloved soccer legend showed off his killer abs and toned physique on Saturday afternoon while in Miami, Florida.

Of course, his shirtless moment had a special purpose … well, sort of.

The 44-year-old star enjoyed a soccer game with her three children:Brooklyn (twenty-one) Romeo (17) and cross (fifteen). David and his sons joined their friends, who also participated in the fun of soccer.

Additionally, Victoria Beckham Y Harper (8), were also there and cheered for the boys on the sidelines.

The family played a soccer game in David's new stadium, which he proudly displayed on his social media account.

"A special day that shows the family what we have built," shared the 44-year-old legend on Instagram, along with some videos from their afternoon reunion.

"I am very proud of @davidbeckham and the DB team," the former Spice girls shared on her page in support of her husband and children.