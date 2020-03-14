David Beckham shows his abs in full screen during the family soccer game

David Beckham + shirtless = a match Made in heaven!
The beloved soccer legend showed off his killer abs and toned physique on Saturday afternoon while in Miami, Florida.
Of course, his shirtless moment had a special purpose … well, sort of.
The 44-year-old star enjoyed a soccer game with her three children:Brooklyn (twenty-one) Romeo (17) and cross (fifteen). David and his sons joined their friends, who also participated in the fun of soccer.
Additionally, Victoria Beckham Y Harper (8), were also there and cheered for the boys on the sidelines.
The family played a soccer game in David's new stadium, which he proudly displayed on his social media account.
"A special day that shows the family what we have built," shared the 44-year-old legend on Instagram, along with some videos from their afternoon reunion.
"I am very proud of @davidbeckham and the DB team," the former Spice girls shared on her page in support of her husband and children.
The family reunion at David's house was a bittersweet moment.
His team's first soccer game was scheduled for this weekend, however, it was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
SplashNews.com
"It is at times like this that we remember the things that are really important in life," the father of four shared on Instagram on Friday. "Our health, our loved ones, and the care of those who need support in our communities."
He added: "Right now, sport is in the background. We all need to listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and take care of yourself and your families x #LaFamilia."
Also, Victoria shared her husband's feelings.
"The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @ davidbeckham's team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and support each other," he said, along with a picture of his holding on to the Soccer Legend. . "Let's listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from all of us."
In light of David's news, Major League Soccer announced that it would suspend games for 30 days. It is unclear when the 2020 season will resume.
"Our clubs joined today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season, according to the advice and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other authorities in public health, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees, "the MLS Commissioner Don garber said in a statement, which was shared in the league Twitter account.
"We want to thank our fans for their continued support during this difficult time," the statement concluded.
%MINIFYHTML347636dd4f5a49d1494e0e158399358c17%%MINIFYHTML347636dd4f5a49d1494e0e158399358c18%