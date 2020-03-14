Dave Bing is a youth mentor, Ed Deeb prepares for a great youth event – Up News Info Detroit

– Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing leads a team of corporate, sports and community foundations that work to improve the lives of Detroit children and teens through his BINGO (Boys Inspired Through Nurturing Growth and Opportunities) program.

Bing talked about it on Up News Info 62 MICHIGAN ISSUES with lead producer / presenter Carol Cain. That show airs at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML39c4994e7ef4da374029cd8ac791b5f211% %MINIFYHTML39c4994e7ef4da374029cd8ac791b5f212%

He started the Bing Youth Institute six years ago and launched BINGO soon after, when he saw so many black children without parents and a role model for boys and knew how important that person can be to a young person's future.

He talked about finding mentors and linking them to a Detroit mentee.

Bing also discussed the state of politics and how he views the city today.

Then, Edward Deeb, founder and president of the Michigan Youth Appreciation Foundation, which hosts Metro Detroit Youth Day each summer, spoke to Cain about his upcoming event on Belle Isle, where more than 30,000 will participate in the festivities on July 8.

Deeb received the Point of Light Award from the late President George H.W. Bush for his efforts to help young people.

Deeb also spoke about Eastern Market and how he was involved in helping work with disgruntled retailers there decades ago. He shared thoughts on the things going on at Eastern Market today.

Watch MICHIGAN AFFAIRS, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62