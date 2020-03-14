Danny Trevathan stays with Bears after three years, $ 21.75M contract extension

%MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0811% %MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0812%

Danny Trevathan will not make it to the open market after the Chicago Bears signed the linebacker for a three-year contract extension.

%MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0813% %MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0814%

The Bears have confirmed that Trevathan, 29, has signed new terms in a deal worth $ 21.75 million, with $ 14 million guaranteed.

%MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0815% %MINIFYHTMLd180ffb064ff8e2f9279563f33537f0816%

NFL FREE AGENCY – SN franchise tag tracker

Initially drafted by the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl, as a sixth-round pick in 2012, he has spent the past four years in Chicago.

"Bringing Danny back is a new key signature for us," said Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

"Not only is he a great inside linebacker and a great leader on our team, he's a big part of our culture. We are proud to have him on contract in Chicago for three more seasons."

Trevathan added: "You never know what will happen in free agency, but luckily they brought me a good deal and took good care of me."

"I feel like it's something special when you have people behind you. It makes you want to work hard for the common goal, which is to make it to the Super Bowl. My work here isn't over."

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots agreed to a two-year extension with special teams star Matthew Slater, who made his eighth Pro Bowl last year.

The deals are increasing in frequency as NFL teams finalize their plans before the start of free agency on March 18.