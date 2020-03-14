Cynthia Bailey surprises fans and announces that her line of glasses will be relaunched soon

Cynthia Bailey made her fans' day a little happier with the latest announcement she shared on her social media account. She told her fans that her line of glasses would be relaunched soon.

These were some products that their fans loved, and now they couldn't be more excited.

& # 39; UPDATE! @cynthiabaileyeyewear will be relaunched soon. Excited to share our new styles with you guys❤️ # tbt #nyc #staytuned # (email protected), "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said "Yaaaassss I love your shadows,quot;, and another follower posted this: "Oh Cynthia, you're just the real sister."

A commenter wrote: ‘Very excited for you. Where can I buy them? I hope you have something online, "and someone else also praised Cynthia:" Damn it! You look sooo fabulous. "

A fan said: ‘Yes … please post more day wear. I'm trying to put a little style together and I always love your look. "Another follower posted this:" Feel those pants !! @ cynthiabailey10 I love your style. "

Another follower said, "Damn Cynthia Bailey,quot; @ cynthiabailey10 I swear Atlanta housewives are the best in the franchise! "

A commenter wrote this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 come in the leather pants. Looking better than a 20-year-old, 52 cents 💯 ’

Someone else said, "I'm excited for you @ cynthiabailey10! I'm sure you put everything in your glasses 🥽 continued success! I love you Cynthia !! ♥ ️😘’

Still, many people praised her initiative to relaunch her eyewear line and told Cynthia that they can't wait to see the new shades.

In other news, Cynthia, like many celebrities, is trying to comfort her fans and followers on social media amid the global disaster caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of us have not experienced such a tragedy on a global scale, and panic can easily take over.

She shared an earlier message in which she is trying to show support from fans.



