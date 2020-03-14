Cynthia Bailey shows support from fans on social media amid coronavirus pandemic

Cynthia Bailey, like many other celebrities, is trying to comfort her fans and followers on social media amid the global disaster caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Most of us have not experienced such a tragedy on a global scale, and panic can easily take over.

Cynthia shared a message trying to comfort her fans, and you can check it out below.

"This too shall pass,quot;. # Jesustakethewheel ’Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "Let's pray it happens sooner rather than later," and another follower said, "This picture ❤️😘 and yes please, Jesus take the wheel and drive fast."

A follower posted this: "You look very beautiful and God bless America and God is good Cynthia bailey 2020, and I love you and your beauty and the true housewives of Atlanta."

Another commenter posted this: "I love this photo, it reminds me of the days of Starsky & Hutch, but how sexy black natural beauty was in the 70s."

A fan wrote the following message in the comments: "Get it right with GOD,quot; Don't sell your soul for TV coins❗ You better be right and be sure to tell @noellerobinson to get it right❗ @ cynthiabailey10. ”

One commenter said, "This pain has to happen, it really is," and someone else posted this: "You look beautiful! N Yes, this will also happen, we've been through another global crisis … praying to go up.

Another of Cynthia's fans said: "In the name of Jesus my love will pass, ❤️ I love you cynthiabailey, you inspire me." Every day. & # 39;

Just the other day, Cynthia returned to social media with helpful advice for her IG followers.

‘" You don't have to BE the best, just DO your best. "Be safe out there, everyone." #Coronavirus, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Her fans appreciated her message, and many followers also praised her beauty.



