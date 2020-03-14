Critically ill man after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a 20-year-old is in critical condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened Thursday at 10 p.m. In the 18,500 block of Glendale, the 20-year-old man was sitting inside a gray 2015 Ford Fusion.

Police say a white Chevy Malibu stopped and someone inside shot, hitting the man in the body.

He was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

