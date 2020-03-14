Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 14, 2020 – Up News Info

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in the state of Minnesota in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Across state lines in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday and ordered that all state (k-12) public and private schools be closed by Wednesday, March 18. Even here at Up News Info, we have adapted the form We are telling your stories because of COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 related headlines from Friday, March 13: