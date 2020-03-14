Coronavirus updates: Christian Wood of Pistons reportedly positive; NBA third player

A third NBA player has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus: Pistons forward Christian Wood.

Wood's test was reported on Saturday by Shams Charania Athletic and the stadium. Neither the NBA nor the Pistons have confirmed the report.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES:

Players who tested positive | Players, teams that help workers.

Charania's report does not indicate when Wood's positive test result was released or if Wood self-isolates. Sources told Charania that Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

Wood, 24, joins the Jazz Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as players to test positive since the coronavirus outbreak. The Pistons played the Jazz in Detroit on March 7, with Wood scoring 30 points and catching 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Gobert's positive test on Wednesday led the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season for at least 30 days. Mitchell tested positive in Oklahoma City Thursday after the Jazz were scheduled to play the Thunder. The game was postponed after Gobert's test results were released.

Mitchell said Saturday that he remains isolated but "feels good."

The Jazz announced Saturday that Gobert is promising more than $ 500,000 to aid workers in the Jazz arena and relief efforts in Utah, Oklahoma City and Gobert's native France to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,629 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 total deaths from COVID-19 in the US. USA Until Thursday.