Coronavirus tests the Algerian protest movement | News

Month after month, protesters in Algeria have faced cold weather, the threat of force and arrests to demand the end of decades of kleptocratic rule, only to now face an unexpected obstacle: the new coronavirus.

With 37 confirmed cases to date and three deaths recorded from the coronavirus outbreak, now classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, members of the yearlong protest movement seem divided on how and whether they should continue their weekly protests. .

Still, several hundred protesters took to the streets of downtown Algiers on Friday, defying the calls of the authorities to desist from leaving.

"Neither the coronavirus nor cholera will stop us, we are obtaining our freedom, whatever happens," they chanted. "The coronavirus is not going to scare us, we were raised in misery."

But not everyone seemed to be singing from the same sheet of hymns, and many turned to social media to report what they called irresponsible behavior.

"You won't be much help to Algeria if you're dead," wrote a Twitter user.

In Oran, Algeria's second largest city, where the famous novel The Plague by Albert Camus is published, protesters seemed to be listening to calls from authorities, with far fewer people taking to the streets on Friday.

The government has responded to the outbreak, which has spread to some 130 countries worldwide, closing schools and universities across the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. It has also limited, and in some cases canceled, flights to affected countries in Europe.

However, the authorities have not implemented a total blockade.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said president Abdelmadjid Tebboune "It has given instructions to suspend meetings and gatherings of a cultural, economic, political and sports nature."

Khaled Drareni, an Algerian journalist with considerable social media following, raised a few eyebrows this week after telling French broadcaster TV5 Monde that authorities were using the coronavirus as a pretext to prevent people from protesting.

Drareni told Al Jazeera that he specifically did not call Algerians out to protest a health crisis, stating that the government would likely seek to exploit him for political purposes.

"The government has used numerous excuses for more than a year to discourage people from leaving," he said.

"People will continue to go out and protest despite calls from the government not to do so because they are skeptical of everything it says," Drareni added, while insisting that the coronavirus must be taken seriously.

Protective face masks and hand cleansing gel are on sale in central Algiers (Ramzi Boudina / Reuters)

The protests, which initially erupted early last year in response to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to seek a fifth term, quickly turned into demands for systemic change.

But the unprecedented wave of anger began to gradually dissipate after the military stepped in and pressured the sick Bouteflika to resign in early April.

The popular movement took another blow when presidential elections were held in December despite boycott calls, with Tebboune elected head of state after winning the majority of the votes in the first round which was marred by low turnout.

Despite having reservations about Tebboune, a former prime minister and a Bouteflika loyalist, many people were relieved that a healthy and able-bodied president assumed office.

Echoing Drareni's comments, Riad Kaced, an American activist, said that suspending protests and large gatherings was the right thing to do, with a warning.

"We have to understand that the challenges are slightly different. In Algeria, the government's calls to cancel the protests are not motivated by health concerns, as is the case in France, the United States or elsewhere."

"The Algerian regime wants confiscate this opportunity to strangle the Hirak and kill him, "continued Kaced, who says he flies to Algiers almost every two weeks to participate in the protests.