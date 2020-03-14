Coronavirus Screening Tests Close Early, Colorado Now In 101 Cases

%MINIFYHTML98e44a60136229561365baebb4ceb53a11% %MINIFYHTML98e44a60136229561365baebb4ceb53a12%

Test drives for the new coronavirus in Denver closed early Saturday due to the high volume, as the state announced it has 101 positive cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Test drives at the Denver Coliseum were supposed to be open until 2 p.m., but health officials cut the line after 200 cars. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it will post next week's hours and locations on its website when they become available.

State health officials announced Saturday that 24 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases include people from:

Test results include 20 from the state lab and four from private testing facilities as health officials increase the tests. About 800 people have been evaluated since February 28, health officials said.

Public health officials urged people who have symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their doctor first for guidance.

"Any medical provider who has a relationship with LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics can perform a test, but be sure to contact your provider in advance because many providers have centralized sites for testing due to safety precautions," state health officials said in a press release.

The state announced Saturday that it was restricting visits to skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities to protect health workers and those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus.