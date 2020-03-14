Coronavirus Rocks Wrestling World; WrestleMania in WWE limbo – Up News Info Detroit

The world of professional wrestling is not immune to the harmful effects of coronavirus. Nothing is.

The global pandemic is forcing arenas to close their doors and major conferences and leagues to postpone or cancel events. March Madness will have to wait until next year. Major League Baseball is postponing the start of the regular season. The NBA and NHL hope to resume their seasons at some point, but there is no guarantee that will happen. NASCAR drivers will be touring the empty tracks for at least the next two weeks. And Vince McMahon's relaunched XFL has scrapped the rest of his season.

However, that's not the only one of McMahon's properties caught on the rapidly expanding COVID-19 web.

WWE began taking action Thursday afternoon with the announcement that Friday Slap, which was to take place in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, would go to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with only essential personnel present. On Friday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that on Monday Raw, who has announced the return of "Stone Cold,quot; Steve Austin, would also move to the PC instead of emanating from Pittsburgh as originally planned. Also, this weekend's non-televised events in Toronto and Youngstown have been canceled.

There are also significant doubts surrounding the March 22 show at New York's Madison Square Garden, where a meeting of the popular Degeneration X faction had been announced. Governor Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of 500 or more in the future. foreseeable in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. A statement on the Garden's website says the arena supports Cuomo's decision. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who declared a state of emergency in the city, said the place and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn could be closed for months.

Meanwhile, WWE NXT The branded shows that had been scheduled for this weekend in Venice and Daytona Beach, Florida are also being affected after local officials implemented a ban on mass gatherings.

Other wrestling promotions are struggling to put together short-term contingency plans.

Ring of Honor made the decision to cancel on Friday 18th Pay-per-view anniversary in Las Vegas just over 24 hours in advance after consulting with local officials. A second show scheduled for Saturday was also ruled out.

"This extremely difficult decision was made in conjunction with the latest developments around COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus," said the promotion. "While the '18th anniversary' tent and very special events 'Past v Present' were ready to show the world why Ring of Honor is really the 'Best Fight' Free professional on the planet, the safety and health of our fans, talents and staff is always our top priority. "

ROH officials are now weighing the possibility of rescheduling the program.

At least one of the main stars of the promotion was not afraid to perform in front of a live audience despite the high risk of broadcasting COVID-19.

"I'm not worried yet, because they always taught me until you meet someone who knows someone who has this, you have nothing to worry about," Flip Gordon exclusively told Up News Info Local Sports. "Until now, I don't know a single person who knows a single person who has it. And therefore, I'm not worried."

Gordon also stated that he is confident that local officials are taking adequate precautions to ensure the safety of fans and artists.

"If it is not safe, the authorities make sure that the events cannot happen for security reasons. But personally, I am not afraid," he reiterated.

Elsewhere, All Elite Wrestling is making changes to its schedule for at least the next two weeks. Next Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, which was to take place in Rochester, NY, will now take place in Jacksonville, Florida under a restricted attendance policy. The March 25 episode, which had been promoted as the "Blood & Guts,quot; special program, will no longer take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. A new location has not been announced, but the company says a restricted attendance policy will also be in effect that night.

AEW President and CEO Tony Kahn has also told talents and crew members that they will not be punished if they choose not to attend the shows during the outbreak, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

There is still one big domino to fall: WrestleMania. Although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging municipalities across the state to cancel events that could be considered mass gatherings for the next 30 days, WWE hopes to move forward as planned. And for now it remains on the calendar.

"While we remain committed to organizing WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are implementing contingency plans should it be canceled by government officials, civil and / or local authorities," the company said in a statement. . statement. "The health and safety of our fans, artists and employees are our top priorities and we are closely monitoring the situation with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

Tampa officials said Thursday they would not intervene to cancel the program at this time, but will re-evaluate their decision next week. If action is taken, WrestleMania may move to another date later this year.

Theoretically, a postponement would allow European fans affected by the Trump administration's 30-day restriction to travel to the US to attend. USA

The entire situation is almost too much to understand.

"There has never been anything at this level and the large number of cancellations in the field of professional wrestling," said wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. "From the main WWE television recordings to small independent wrestling events, this is indicative of what is happening across the country. … We have never had everything closed this way with the exception of a terrorist attack."

The moment is especially unfortunate for wrestling fans planning a week-long vacation around WrestleMania. For many, travel represents most, if not all, of their disposable income for the year. WrestleMania week is no longer just about WrestleMania. WWE's schedule has been increased to a five-day extravaganza that begins Thursday with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and runs through Raw Monday. There are also dozens of smaller promotions, including ROH and world-class independents, converging on the region to capitalize on the large number of fans.

"(Generally) we are building an incredibly excited fan base looking forward to descending on what has become the Woodstock of pro wrestling," Johnson said. "Instead, there is a lot of doubt, a lot of concern and, honestly, a lot of confusion."

Many of those events are now in limbo as well.

With its shares already in free fall, WWE warns investors of the possible financial impact of COVID-19.

"It should be noted that the Company may be instructed to cancel, postpone, or relocate certain upcoming events and the amount of these changes is unknown at this time," a WWE statement read. "The Company is currently unable to quantify the potential financial impact of COVID-19, but the financial impact for the Company may be material."

WWE also claims that the health and safety of fans, artists, and employees are top priorities.

So what will happen to WrestleMania? Stay tuned. A decision must be made sooner rather than later.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he featured Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.