Coronavirus: Premier League clubs will meet Thursday to discuss strategy | Football news

Sky Sports News & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; Resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

The clubs are believed to have more information by then after a meeting of UEFA European football stakeholders on Tuesday.

As it stands, no Premier League matches will be held until at least April 4, and the Football League will also suspend all games until April 3.

The move to postpone Premier League football was agreed at an "emergency club meeting,quot; on Friday and in light of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hodson-Odoi confirming they had tested positive for the virus.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if the games start again on April 4, but others think it's more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of no top-notch football until the start of next season in August.

A senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is "a 75 percent chance that this season is not complete."

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady feels the current campaign should be declared null and void, with Liverpool denied the Premier League title.

Coronavirus: key sports developments

