Coronavirus pandemic slows Vietnam F1 Grand Prix | News

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam – Organizers of Vietnam's first Formula 1 Grand Prix announced the postponement of the racing event scheduled for April amid the coronavirus pandemic that has so far killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

"This has been a very difficult decision to reach," organizers said in a statement on Friday night.

It's unclear when the third round race, originally scheduled for April 3-5, will be rescheduled, or when ticket buyers, sponsors and partners will be informed of updates.

The announcement follows similar moves by other sports groups, as the pandemic affects a variety of events, from basketball championships to soccer league tournaments on an unprecedented world scale.

Before Friday's announcement, organizers had not commented on a possible postponement, even as the number of coronavirus cases in Vietnam increased after a previously successful containment strategy.

On March 6, the race's official website promoted a young Formula 1 driver who would be popular with the Hanoi crowds, while his official Facebook page advertised "F1 hospitality packages,quot; with access to a luxury lounge. , the opportunity to meet legendary F1 drivers and the opportunity to see and touch the championship trophy.

Vietnam has now reported 48 cases of coronavirus, including 16 that have been recovered. (Kham / Reuters)

On the same afternoon, Hanoi confirmed its first case of infection and the 17th case in Vietnam.

Recently, on March 10, the website published a guide on how to choose the best ticket category, with no updates on the epidemic in Vietnam. By then, the country had announced its 32nd infection case.

The number of coronavirus cases in Vietnam has now increased to 49, with two new cases announced on Saturday. Of those cases, 16 were previously cured and released from the hospital.

First to Hanoi

Meanwhile, as of Friday, supporters of the race's Facebook page had expressed frustration, asking if the event would be canceled and refunds would apply.

Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, had signed a multi-year contract with Formula 1 to organize the Grand Prix.

Hanoi would have been the second 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Asia, where races are also set up in China, Japan and Singapore, hosting a night race every September.

Will the coronavirus pandemic cause a global recession? I Inside Story

The decision to cancel the Vietnam stage of the race came a day after the Australian Grand Prix was canceled. McLaren Racing had previously announced its withdrawal from the Australian race, after one of its team members tested positive for the fatal infection in Melbourne.

At least 14 members of the McLaren racing team, including the confirmed case, have been in quarantine for 14 days, McLaren said on its website on Friday. That effectively eliminated the McLaren team from the race, as well as the now postponed Bahrain Grand Prix, which was already slated to run without spectators on March 22.

& # 39; Health and safety first & # 39;

In February, the Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 17-19 was also postponed.

Formula 1 on Saturday tweeted that he and the International Automobile Federation hoped to start the Championship in Europe in late May. However, this tentative schedule will be reviewed regularly due to the increase in new cases of coronavirus on the continent.

Six-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton endorsed the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix on his social media account on Friday, saying, "This is the right decision."

"Nobody wants this, we all want to get in our cars and compete, but we have to be realistic and we must put health and safety first," wrote the British driver.

Explainer: Battle against the coronavirus

At a press conference on Thursday, Hamilton had questioned why the season opener in Melbourne was still underway despite the health crisis, stating the reason as "cash is king."

Enrico Zanarini, Italian manager of Formula 1 drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Antonio Fuoco, said they were both "very happy,quot; about the decision.

"They will not lose with this cancellation because they have a solid contract with Alfa Romeo and Ferrari and their careers are not at risk," Zararini told Al Jazeera.

Citing Forbes, Maxfield Brown, a South Korean-based American business management consultant, said canceling the Vietnam race could cost $ 35 million in accommodation fees and more than $ 11 million for the local sponsor.

"F1's best course of action at this stage will be to clarify its intention to reimburse customers immediately and provide updates on social media as often as possible," he told Al Jazeera.

Vietnam imposes new restrictions

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Following the WHO announcement, Vietnam said on Saturday that citizens of the United Kingdom and Schengen Area countries, as well as people who have visited those countries in the past 14 days, including in transit, would be denied entry. to Vietnam from March. 15. The restriction will be in force for 30 days.

An aerial view of the Vietnam Formula 1 Grand Prix race track construction site in Hanoi (Kham / Reuters)

Vietnam also temporarily suspended the unilateral visa exemption for citizens of Italy, South Korea and eight other European countries; Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Many of the race participants come from Europe.

& # 39; Patient 17 & # 39;

As coronavirus cases in Vietnam re-emerged after several days with no new cases, patient number 17 was attacked online, accused of destroying the country's hope of being eliminated from the virus.

The patient, who is currently being treated at a Hanoi hospital, is the only person mentioned by his full name in updates from the government portal on the city's cases.

Twelve of the country's new cases flew on a Vietnam Airlines flight with patient number 17, who was in business class. One of them is Vietnamese and the rest are foreigners.

Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, who sat several rows from the infected patient, tested negative. He is currently quarantined at home.

A Vietnamese traveler who visited Europe in recent weeks has been identified as the source of the second phase of the outbreak in the country (Kham / Reuters)

Local media reports said the patient, who visited London, Milan and Paris and returned to Hanoi, has two passports, one Vietnamese and the other British.

Upon his return, he reportedly used his Vietnamese passport, which did not show an Italian visa stamp, prompting authorities to ignore his stay in Europe, where the cases have now exploited tens of thousands.

Ngoc Ha, a Japanese teacher in Hanoi, expressed frustration at the virus's return to Vietnam and at the way she canceled her classes. But he also said he disapproved of the way the infected patient was treated, and that people were searching for his personal information and posting it online.

On Friday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered that "all affected areas,quot; be sterilized to minimize the risk. Everyone was required to wear face masks in public places, while foreigners were to wear them upon arrival, the prime minister said.

At the same time, the Vietnamese State Bank ordered Vietnamese financial institutions to disinfect cash and store sterilized notes and coins for a period, before returning them to the market.