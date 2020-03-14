Coronavirus outbreak: would Liverpool's title be denied to the Premier League if the race is canceled?

The effect of the coronavirus has been devastating, with at least 130,000 people infected and more than 5,000 deaths by March 13.

It has already spread throughout China and is now rampant in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and much of Europe.

Given that major sporting events and competitions have already been canceled and postponed in efforts to prevent further spread of the virus, questions have been raised about the possibility of canceling the Premier League this season and how it could potentially affect the title of Liverpool.

Would Liverpool miss the Premier League if the coronavirus situation worsened?

Recent reports in the Telegraph have revealed that there would be "no guarantee,quot; that Liverpool would be crowned Premier League champion if the current season were shortened due to the coronavirus epidemic that is gripping the world.

It would be a disappointing blow to Anfield's team, which is on track to lift its first Premier League trophy, and its first league title in 30 years.

According to the Liverpool EchoThe Premier League bosses are keen to have discussions about what would be done if they were forced to end the season earlier.

The Premier League announced that it would suspend the premature handshake regime until further notice to combat further spread.

"For health reasons, they will not shake hands between players before Premier League games," the governing body said.

On Friday, March 13, after positive coronavirus tests for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, matches were postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

The coronavirus situation has been dramatically exacerbated in recent months after exiting a seafood market in Wuhan, China. The potentially lethal virus is spreading rapidly across the UK, with known cases expected to exceed 1,000 imminently.

The virus is transmitted through person-to-person contact, with the advice that large crowds should be avoided to minimize the spread of the disease.

Of course, major sporting events are an obvious draw for large crowds, and soccer in Europe is expected to be suspended indefinitely to contain the coronavirus. The League and Series A are already victims of postponements amid severe outbreaks in Spain and, especially, Italy, where more than 15,000 people are affected.

The Champions League and Europa League have also postponed games.

Will the rest of the Premier League be canceled?

There are no regulations set out in the Premier League rulebook on what would happen if the competition was canceled earlier.

But there is more concern after FA chief Greg Clarke told the Premier League that he doesn't think the national season is complete.

Of course, if the Premier League is canceled, it would have a ripple effect across Europe. It is now unclear how relegation and promotion to and from the Premier League would work should the rest of the season be suspended, and there are also questions about qualifying for the Champions League, Europa League and other national competitions e international.

Any decision to end the season prematurely and not award any title or place of promotion or relegation would be the subject of widespread controversy.

The Daily Mail claims that "crisis talks,quot; will be held on the outcome of the season if the rest of the matches are canceled.

However, other tournaments have faced early cancellation due to bizarre factors, such as the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which was hit by severe weather issues caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis caused the matches between New Zealand and Italy and England against France to be canceled, and their results were recorded as 0-0 draws according to tournament rules.

The teams whose matches were canceled shared their points and no points were recorded.

There is no guarantee that the FA will be able to do the same by awarding each team one point for canceled games, but it is another option.

How has Jurgen Klopp responded?

The Liverpool chief has declined to speak about the consequences of the coronavirus threat, saying he does not know why his opinion on the situation is sought, as he is not an expert on the matter.

"Look, what I don't like in life is that it is very serious, the opinion of a soccer coach is important," Klopp said after the FA Cup loss to Chelsea in March. "I don't get it. I really don't get it.

"It is not important what famous people say. We have to talk about things the right way, not people without knowledge like me, talking about something."

"Knowledgeable people will talk about it and they should tell people, 'Do this, do that, do this', and everything will be fine, or not.

"Politics, coronavirus, why me? I put on a base cap (ball) and shave badly."

Liverpool has shared its own statement regarding the security measures to be taken during the coronavirus outbreak, but did not mention any action to be taken in the event of cancellation of the Premier League season.

"We have taken proactive steps, including canceling any staff travel to high-risk countries and reminding all good hygiene practices through notices on / around all of our sites," the statement read.