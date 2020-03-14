Coronavirus outbreak: how could the Premier League resume? The | Football news

Liverpool is two wins away from being crowned champion; Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are in the relegation zone.





The Premier League will do everything possible to complete the 2019/20 season

%MINIFYHTML436001762fa46a5777315b39dbc2472711% %MINIFYHTML436001762fa46a5777315b39dbc2472712%

The Premier League has been left in limbo after the campaign was postponed until April 4 at the latest as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials at the 20 clubs will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to set plans for the remainder of the season, and a senior source at a Premier League club told Sky Sports that there is a 75 percent chance that this season does not complete.

Premier League officials have been gathering expert medical advice and will present various options to the 20 clubs, with detailed financial and sports implications.

So as clubs try to chart a way forward, what might be some of the options?

Declare the season null and void

1:28 Sky Sports News & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; Resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely Sky Sports News & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; Resigned & # 39; at the prospect of the season being canceled entirely

The most drastic option. Indeed, the entire season so far, roughly three-quarters of an entire campaign, would be removed from the log books. This would rule out a title winner, a qualification for Europe, a relegation, etc., and the new 2020/21 would start from scratch.

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady has discussed this option, writing Sun:

"You cannot avoid the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as in the Premier League, have to be canceled and this season is declared void because the players cannot play, the games cannot go on."

"And what if the league cannot be ended? As the PL and EFL games are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing is to declare the entire season null and void."

Declare the season null and void, but crown Liverpool champions

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but they are not champions yet

The most obvious problem with the & # 39; null and no effect & # 39; option It is the obvious injustice to Liverpool, with a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League and champions in almost every name.

Could the Premier League vote for Liverpool to be crowned champion? Would any club vote against such a motion? It is fascinating to speculate, but impossible to know. Still, it's worth noting that even Brady acknowledged that denying Liverpool the title would be 'theft'.

But where do you draw the line? Making an exception just for Liverpool would incense many fans. Manchester City have yet to host Liverpool, which has previously allowed the league titles to slip away.

3:30 Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson says it is important that the Premier League find a way to complete every game, for the integrity of the competition. Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson says it is important that the Premier League find a way to complete every game, for the integrity of the competition.

If this "indisputable,quot; case – like Anfield's envelopeNeil Atkinson stepped forward Sky Sports News – Applied further down the football pyramid, should West Brom, just six points from Fulham with nine games to go, receive promotion to the top flight?

The Premier League will want any decision on the league's next steps to be unanimously agreed, as was this week's decision to suspend the season until April 3.

But if disagreements persist, two-thirds of the clubs, 14, must accept any constitutional change.

Could the current league table be used to finish the title, CL places and relegation?

1:50 1874 Podcast presenter Dan Bardell says the current season must be completed and Aston Villa must be given a chance to save himself from relegation from the Premier League. 1874 Podcast presenter Dan Bardell says the current season must be completed and Aston Villa must be given a chance to save himself from relegation from the Premier League.

In theory yes. But while Liverpool has been considered a champion on hold for some time, nothing more in the league, from relegation to qualification for Europe and even the Golden Shoe, is close to being conclusive.

Relegating Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich after just 29 match days would certainly be considered unfair. But it would be especially tough for Villa since they have played 28 games and are just two points behind Watford in 17th place.

Could a final table be extrapolated for an average number of points?

Aston Villa is currently in the relegation zone but with a game in hand over Watford, who is ranked 17

Again, in theory yes, but the crux of any league season is that each club plays twice against all other clubs. Using the current league table of 28 or 29 games to declare the final league table would be a leap too far for many.

Aston Villa supporter Dan Bardell of the Podcast from 1874 He told Sky Sports: "I don't see how they can relegate the sides currently in the last three."

"Everyone must be in balance, everyone must have played the same number of games. If we won that game in hand, we would be out of the relegation zone. There are still 92 games total." There are still many. "

Could the new season of the Premier League start with 22 clubs?

0:35 Sky Sports expert Phil Thompson believes a void season would not be fair Sky Sports expert Phil Thompson believes a void season would not be fair

It is apparently an idea that is gaining ground with reports on Saturday morning suggesting that the new Premier League season could start with 22 clubs, promoting Leeds and West Brom to the current harvest of 20.

Such a response would require a substantial reworking of the schedule, perhaps requiring an earlier start or even the remodeling of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Join the debate Comment below to participate in the debate, but abide by our House Rules. If you want to report any comments, just click the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click & # 39; Report & # 39;

Allow the two parties currently occupying the automatic promotion spots in the Sky Bet Championship to level up with those currently in the play-off zone, and indeed those clubs that still feel that given the rest of their matches They can still collapse the party, as seen on so many previous occasions.

It would also have an indirect effect on the number of teams promoted from Sky Bet League One, and so on.

How likely is the season to resume in early April?

1:21 Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League decision to suspend the season was unanimous, but there are differing opinions on whether it will finally be completed. Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League decision to suspend the season was unanimous, but there are differing opinions on whether it will finally be completed.

That is the million dollar question. But by next Thursday, the clubs will know more about the government's plans to ban mass gatherings, including soccer matches, and there should be a clearer understanding of the direction of travel after the UEFA emergency meeting. on Tuesday about whether the European Championship this summer will be delayed. .

When could the season be extended to?

1:18 Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton explains the effect the coronavirus could have on the day's business Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton explains the effect the coronavirus could have on the day's business

If Euro 2020 is delayed by a year, it would open up the possibility that the current Premier League season will extend into the summer. But the scheduled end date for Euro 2020 of July 12 could also be used as a marker for the end of the national season in Europe.

Now give your opinion …

Coronavirus: key sports developments