Coronavirus: Mavericks beat the Suns despite NBA hiatus, well, not exactly

The NBA season could be suspended, but the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks played their scheduled matchup in NBA2K via Twitch.

The coronavirus has caused indefinite postponement of the NBA after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive Thursday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the season will not resume for at least 30 days amid the global pandemic, which continues to disrupt the sport.

The Suns, however, still gave fans their dose of basketball, albeit virtually using the "NBA 2K20,quot; video game on Friday.

The Suns will mirror their season on the live streaming platform Twitch, and the Mavericks were Phoenix's first opponent: The two teams were due to meet on the court in Dallas on Saturday.

With the NBA on hiatus, Dallas star Luka Doncic, in the virtual world, recorded 50 points and scored 19 assists when the Mavs beat the Suns 150-136.

NBA 2K20 broadcaster Antonio Saldivar, who represented the Suns as "UniversalPhenom," told ESPN: "Let's keep playing.

"It couldn't be me playing every time, maybe someone bigger, track, track, maybe someone else, but we are working to always involve myself."