Coronavirus in Minnesota: "U of M,quot; student tests positive for COVID-19, reports President Gabel – Up News Info

The University of Minnesota reports that a student on the Twin Cities campus has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier in the day, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 14 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among the approximately 555 people evaluated so far.

"While the privacy laws that protect patient and student information limit what can be disclosed, I can share that the student is recovering in isolation off campus and is being monitored by health professionals," said the president. Joan Gabel, in a letter to students, faculty, and staff members.

Gabel also said that the MDH is currently working to notify several people that they may have had close contact with the patient.

Earlier this week, the University of Minnesota announced that classes at all five campuses will go online when students return from spring break next week.