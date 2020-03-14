Coronavirus in Minnesota: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) – Up News Info

Home Local News Coronavirus in Minnesota: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage Amid Coronavirus...

Coronavirus in Minnesota: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19)

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – U-Haul announced Thursday that it will offer 30 days of free storage to college students affected by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in the United States and Canada.

Hundreds of colleges and universities have canceled face-to-face classes across the country due to illness. The changes have also forced many students to move out of their previous living arrangements.

U-Haul says the offer applies to new clients with college IDs. It is a limited time offer, subject to availability.

Click here to find the nearest store in your location.

