Coronavirus in Minnesota: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) – Up News Info

U-Haul announced Thursday that it will offer 30 days of free storage to college students affected by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in the United States and Canada.

Hundreds of colleges and universities have canceled face-to-face classes across the country due to illness. The changes have also forced many students to move out of their previous living arrangements.

U-Haul says the offer applies to new clients with college IDs. It is a limited time offer, subject to availability.

Click here to find the nearest store in your location.