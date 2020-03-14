Coronavirus in Minnesota: the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 21 – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health released an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota that says the number of positive cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) increased from 14 to 21 as of Saturday.

Patients include a Stearns County resident in their 60s, two Hennepin County residents in their 60s and one in their 30s. Ramsey County and Renville County residents in their 30s also tested positive, along with a teenager. of Dakota County. None of them is hospitalized; instead, everyone is recovering at home.

As of Saturday, 868 Minnesotans have been screened for the disease.

Many of the confirmed cases are clustered near the metropolitan area, particularly in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, as well as Anoka, Dakota, Carver, and Wright counties. A map released by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the spread of the disease.

Outside of the subway, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties. There have been no confirmed cases of the disease in northern Minnesota.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover. To stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials urge the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if they are sick, and avoid close contact with people.

All over the world, schools are closing, businesses are going through difficult times, and social outings have been canceled.

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota.