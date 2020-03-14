Coronavirus in Minnesota: preparing food shelves for strong demand – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc6f14e02dc290dfcbf33bb6d79f149c811% %MINIFYHTMLc6f14e02dc290dfcbf33bb6d79f149c812%

– As the drive for food continues to grow during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), those who need it most may have a hard time getting it.

Local food shelves are working hard to keep their doors open as many are working to stock their pantries. But some leaders Up News Info spoke to on Saturday say they are concerned about donations and supply levels, as they anticipate that demand for food assistance will increase.

Images of empty store shelves have recently been popular in the media, but that's not the case at Westonka Food Shelf in Mound. Principal Michelle Bottenfield says they received a £ 3,000 donation from local students on Friday, but there is some uncertainty about how things will continue there.

"Our mission is to serve hope, love and food," said Bottenfield. "I think people are nervous, and that has increased demand, but we are always busy on Saturdays."

She says she is preparing for a possible supply shortage after seeing changes in the food rescue collections her team makes at area grocery stores.

"We collect six days a week and have already noticed a decrease in the amount of food bailout that we have been able to bring," Bottenfield said.

Nancy Brady, president of Neighborhood House in St. Paul, says she has also been busy there.

"Actually, we are anticipating greater demands as the economy changes, and people who are hourly workers have their hours reduced or may be fired," said Brady. "We are anticipating that people will come here more often."

Brady says that as demand increases, he expects his supply from the March food drives and regular donations to decrease. It also depends on many retired volunteers who choose to stay home.

"We cannot do our work without volunteers, so we are fighting to make sure we have enough manpower," said Brady.

It's encouraging to see the 3,000 pounds of food and $ 3,000 donated by the Westonka Public Schools this week, but the food shelves ask that as people store their shelves, remember that they are trying to store yours.

"I want to make sure that we are here for our participants," said Brady.

"We are still going to be here as long as we can," Bottenfield said.

Westonka Food Shelf has an emergency plan to have prepackaged bags of food ready to be picked up on the sidewalk if they need to limit person-to-person contact.

Click here for a list of Minnesota food shelves and pantries.